Entertainment
Ciutadella cancels Sant Joan celebrations
The Sant Joan fiestas, which were scheduled to take place on June 23 and 24 in Ciutadella have been suspended because of the coronavirus restrictions.
Mayor Joana Gomila, Local Councillors and Festival Organisers decided to cancel the celebrations after discussing the issue via video conference.
The State of Emergency was decreed on March 14 and has just been extended, for a third time, until May 11 which leaves less than a month to organise all the events for the fiestas.
The group considered the possibility of postponing the events until September, but in the end they decided to cancel.
Other Mayors in Menorca are adopting a wait and see attitude and say they will decide whether or not to cancel their Saint's Festivals after the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.