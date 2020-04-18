Inca's parks and gardens department has been working this week. 17-04-2020

The two-week suspension of non-essential activities applied to town halls as it did to businesses in the private sector. With the lifting of the suspension, the return to work and the types of activity have varied from town hall to town hall. In some instances it has been a case of workers simply picking up from where they were, while in others there has been reorganisation in order to concentrate on tasks such as street disinfection.

In Inca, the green point will reopen on Monday. It had to close because the company responsible for treating bulky waste, Mac Insular, had itself suspended activity. Otherwise, gardening and construction teams have returned to work. In Manacor, the green point reopened on Thursday, and collections of bulky items have restarted, as they also have in Pollensa, where the green point is not reopening so as to prevent too much movement of people. Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that there is a redistribution of staff in order to bolster social services and to process building licences "for when economic activity restarts".

Marratxi is maintaing a minimal service, prioritising teleworking but also strengthening social services. There is minimal face-to-face activity in Calvia; only urgent work to infrastructure is being carried out.