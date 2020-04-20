Shares:

These are the current figures from the Balearic health ministry.

Alaro - 8 (population 5,572)

Alcudia - 18 (20,241)

Algaida - 8 (5,642)

Andratx - 7 (11,271)

Ariany - 2 (868)

Arta - 4 (7,845)

Banyalbufar - 1 (515)

Binissalem - 10 (8,567)

Buger - 2 (1,050)

Bunyola - 11 (6,809)

Calvia - 90 (50,559)

Campanet - 1 (2,640)

Campos - 10 (10,862)

Capdepera - 8 (11,868)

Consell - 4 (4,053)

Costitx - 4 (1,288)

Deya - 0 (617)

Escorca - 0 (212)

Esporles - 4 (5,062)

Estellencs - 0 (315)

Felanitx - 17 (17,780)

Fornalutx - 0 (660)

Inca - 38 (33,319)

Lloret de Vistalegre - 0 (1,372)

Lloseta - 2 (5,988)

Llubi - 3 (2,273)

Llucmajor - 38 (36,914)

Manacor - 50 (43,808)

Mancor de la Vall - 1 (1,509)

Maria de la Salut - 2 (2,227)

Marratxi - 69 (37,193)

Montuiri - 6 (2,912)

Muro - 6 (7,085)

Palma - 1,009 (416,065)

Petra - 0 (2,860)

Pollensa - 5 (16,283)

Porreres - 6 (5,502)

Puigunyent - 0 (2,012)

Sa Pobla - 9 (13.475)

Sant Joan - 8 (2,108)

Sant Llorenç - 11 (8,431)

Santa Eugenia - 0 (1,561)

Santa Margalida - 10 (12,485)

Santa Maria - 11 (7,375)

Santanyi - 4 (12,237)

Selva - 6 (4,014)

Sencelles - 3 (3,290)

Ses Salines - 3 (4,960)

Sineu - 5 (3,862)

Soller - 10 (13,705)

Son Servera - 9 (11,568)

Valldemossa - 1 (1,969)

Vilafranca - 2 (3,380)