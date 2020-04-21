Slight rise in coronavirus fatalities in Spain. 21-04-2020 Ultima Hora

There’s been a slight rebound in the number of coronavirus deaths in Spain.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 430 fatalities nationwide on Tuesday, taking the total to 21,282.

Experts have pointed out that the increase is probably due to an accumulation of deaths over the weekend which had not been confirmed at the time and Fernando Simón from the Sanitary Alerts Centre insists that the downward trend is continuing.

3,968 new Covid-19 infections were also reported on Tuesday taking the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 204,178.

82,514 patients have completely recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital, including 2,000 in the last 24 hours.