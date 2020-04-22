Gorg Blau reservoir is close to maximum capacity. 22-04-2020 Archive

Shares:

The recent heavy rain has boosted reservoir capacity significantly. The Cuber and Gorg Blau reservoirs are currently at 90.5% capacity. At the same last year, this was 53%. Over a 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday alone, the capacity rose by 10.5%. The level at Gorg Blau rose by almost 1.5 metres; Cuber by 75 centimetres.

Palma's municipal services agency Emaya says that 90.5% capacity is not usual for April. As there is such high capacity, the reservoirs are currently supplying 51% of total demand, with up to 500 litres of water per second being drawn; this is the maximum amount. The agency explains that the idea is to use the most water possible in order to prevent the reservoirs overflowing and water being wasted.

Emaya adds that water consumption has dropped during the state of alarm. Compared with last year, it fell 14% in the second half of March. Between the first of April and last Saturday, there was a 17% decrease. The explanation is obvious; there is no tourism, and restaurants and other businesses are closed.