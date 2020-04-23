Crime
Arrested for breaking the coronavirus lockdown
Two teenagers aged 17 and 19 were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stoning a house in Palma.
Both suspects had previously been denounced for breaking the confinement restrictions.
A total of seven people were arrested by different Police Forces in Majorca for breaching the State of Emergency.
A 45-year-old man was detained after he was caught smoking a cigar on a bench in Plaza d’España. It was the fourth time he had been cited.
Hours later, a 49 years old, who also has a history of breaching the State of Emergency, was detained by Local Police for drinking in the middle of the street.
National Police arrested a second couple in the Son Gotleu area of Palma who took them on a high speed car chase through the streets of Palma, skipping two red lights before grinding to a halt after hitting a parked vehicle. Police say the suspect had been sanctioned four times in the last few weeks.
Vet
And a man was arrested in Maó, after he allegedly lied to Police claiming he was taking his dog to the vet, but he was 3 kilometres from home and when Officers checked his story they found out him out.
