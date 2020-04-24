Flights will be essential for tourism in Calvia's resorts. 24-04-2020 Archive

Hotelier associations in Calvia are reluctant to admit that the season will be a washout, but they recognise that there are great difficulties in preventing this.

Antoni Roses, president of the Santa Ponsa Bay Hoteliers Association, says that it is essential that tour operators restart flights from the main tourism markets. Without flights, there are no tourists. In his opinion, however, the chances of there being some normality with air traffic between now and August are "one per cent". "I think it will be very difficult for there to be flights in August. Almost impossible." The data for coronavirus in what is a key market, the UK, do not invite optimism. "At the moment, our efforts are on being able to hold on until March 2021."

The president of the Palmanova-Magalluf association, Mauricio Carbadella, insists that "we haven't lost hope, as things are changing each day". Nevertheless, he appreciates the problems - availability of flights and restrictions on mobility in Spain and in the main tourism markets. The dependence on the UK market is great. If hotels are unable to open by the start of August, it will be difficult for them to do so later. He adds that it is normally the case that 80% of the hotels close in October. If hotels can open, they will need to look at what sort of occupancy they can anticipate and at what prices. "They'll have to see if it will be profitable.

Antonio Mayol of the Paguera and Cala Fornells association agrees that flights will determine everything. By contrast to Magalluf and Santa Ponsa, the main market in Paguera is German. "We are not throwing in the towel, as we are considering a situation by which there is a health corridor between Germany and Austria and Majorca, given that coronavirus in those countries appears to be more controlled." He believes that it may be possible for hotels to open in June, although this would depend on the restarting of flights from the main German regions and health controls.