24-04-2020

The Alliance for Climate Emergency wants everyone in Majorca to join a worldwide demonstration calling for an end to the coronavirus health crisis by projecting shadows and sounds onto the facade of buildings from their balconies.

The action will take place at 2200 on Friday under the framework of 'Global Strike for Climate' by Fridays For Future, 2020 Rebellion for Climate and Alliance for Climate.

Photos and videos of the event will appear on social networks under the hashtag #AccionGlobalPorElClima24A.

The demonstration aims to highlight the current health emergency and the economic exit which it says centres on people and the environment and takes social and climatic justice into account.

"The convening organisations are aware that this is not the time to interfere in the fight against the pandemic or to withdraw resources from it,” said the Alliance for Climate Emergency. “For this reason our action calls for reflection and the laying of foundations for more concrete and forceful action in the future.”

The manifesto of the convening organisations, to which the Majorcan platform has adhered, claims that "humanity is facing an unprecedented climate emergency and it is necessary to act with responsibility to protect life."

"Global warming is a direct consequence of the production and consumption model that risks our survival as a species, based on the unlimited extraction and exploitation of natural resources, unfairly and forcefully impacting on the poorest and most vulnerable populations,” said a Spokesperson for the organisations.

The Alliance for Climatic Emergency of Majorca is a platform that’s up of Environmental Organisations, Social and Union organisations on the Island.