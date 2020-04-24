Cala Millor. 20-10-2019

Tourism councillors from municipalities in Majorca's Llevant region - Arta, Capdepera, Manacor, Sant Llorenç and Son Servera - held a videoconference on Thursday to consider means of promoting tourism, with particular emphasis on joint working because of the crisis.

There is already a brand for these five municipalities - East Mallorca - and one action will be to create a new logo for this. The intention is to highlight collaborative working to present an improved and more complete tourism product. The principal means of promoting this brand is the website www.eastmallorca.com, which highlights sport, nature, culture and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions).

The area has 24% of all hotel places in Majorca - over 70,000 in the five municipalities.