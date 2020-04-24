Shares:

Seven people were arrested in Palma on Thursday for breaching confinement regulations. The local police detained a 31-year-old who was sitting on a bench near a supermarket, asking passers-by for money. He told officers that he was going to the shop to buy bread but then admitted that he was begging. He had been reported on four previous occasions.

The other people were arrested by the National Police. A 62-year-old was relieving himself in Ses Estacions Park. When gardeners tried to get him out of the park, he responded with insults and threats. Officers arrived and he attempted to hit one of them with a crutch.

A nineteen-year-old girl and a seventeen-year-old boy ran off when they saw police. They were seen half an hour later and detained, she having been reported on four previous occasions and the boy on six occasions.

A 59-year-old in Son Roca was attempting to climb over railings at a property belonging to a relative. He was seeking the payment of a debt. He threatened various neighbours before being arrested.

A 21-year-old and 22-year-old were arrested in Son Gotleu. They were stopped by police in a square, one of them found to be carrying drugs. The other ran off but was detained; he had been reported twice before.