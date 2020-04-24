Scissors and a screwdriver as well as a machete. 22-04-2020 Policia Nacional

A youth in Palma was arrested by the National Police on Wednesday after threatening his father with a machete.

Around 7.30 in the morning, police were called to an address in the centre of the city. The son had apparently been out all night and was then intending to go out again in order to sell a motorcycle. This had led to an argument with his parents, and when officers arrived, they heard screams. The father told the officers that his son had pushed him while holding a machete.

The youth also threatened the officers. As well as the machete, he was found to be carrying a screwdriver and a pair of scissors.