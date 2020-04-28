Highs of 30 degrees forecast in Majorca next week. 27-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees in Majorca at the beginning of next week according to María José Guerrero from the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

“The long-term prediction is still uncertain because the forecast for the following days is still unknown,” he admits.

He also pointed out that the high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will drop by 3-4 degrees on Wednesday, but they’ll still be higher than usual for early May.

The hot weather is expected to kick off on Friday with highs of 24 degrees rising to 25 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday.

Guerrero says there’s already been some glorious weather in Majorca this year with a high of 27º recorded in Binissalem on April 18.