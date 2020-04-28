State of alarm
Arrested after colliding with a police car
A 21-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a National Police car.
At around quarter past one, he was stopped in the Son Gotleu district. There were two other people in the car. They ran off, while officers checked and found that the driver had been reported on Saturday for breaching confinement regulations. They issued a fine and instructed him to go home. Half an hour later, also in Son Gotleu, a car travelling at speed broke sharply and struck what was an unmarked police car. It was the same driver.
