No new ICU admissions for 7 consecutive days. 25-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

For the first time since March 23, there are less than 500 active positive coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 498 positive active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a drop of 25 compared to Tuesday.

Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Infectious Diseases highlighted the reduction and pointed out that it’s also the first time there’s been less than 300 people with coronavirus patients hospitalised.

283 patients are in hospital in the Balearic Islands and 49 of them are in the ICU; 394 others are receiving home care from UVAC.

"We are maintaining a good trend in the Islands, with many more discharges than new infections and a decline in the number hospitalised," he said.

Another 30 patients have beaten the virus and were discharged on Wednesday, which means 1,196, have fully recovered compared to 1,879 new diagnosis via PCR. Those detected diagnosed via antibody tests are no longer included in the Ministry of Health’s figures.

Despite all the positive data, Dr Arranz warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and wished all 61 patients still in the ICU the very best.

The good news is that there have been no new admissions to the ICU in the Balearic Islands for 7 consecutive days which is considered key to the de-escalation process.