Road resurfacing in Palma. 02-05-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

On Monday, resurfacing work will start on the Avenidas in Palma (Alexandre Rosselló and Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga). It will last two to three weeks and mean that at times the number of lanes are cut to one in both directions.

The town hall says that an area of 25,000 square metres will be resurfaced at a cost of 244,000 euros. Given that there is comparatively little traffic at present, the town hall is taking advantage of this in undertaking the work, which will have four phases.

On Monday and Tuesday, the first phase will be between calles Sindicat and Escola Graduada in the direction of the sea. During work on Alexandre Rosselló, traffic will be diverted towards Sindicat and Porta de Sant Antoni. On Tuesday between 07.00 and 15.30, EMT buses will have a temporary stop at Alexandre Rosselló 13, with the two stops between Alexandre Rosselló and Sindicat being suspended temporarily.

The second phase will be on Wednesday and Thursday and be on Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga between the Llevant highway and Calle General Ricardo Ortega in the direction of Plaça Espanya. The third phase will be on Friday and the following Monday (the eleventh). This will affect Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga between the Llevant highway and Escola Graduada in the direction of the sea.

The final phase, on May 12 and 13, will be between General Ricardo Ortega and Calle Aragón in the direction of Plaça Espanya. Once the resurfacing is finished, all the markings will be redone.

The work will be carried out in accordance with current health requirements.