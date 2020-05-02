News
Three times more discharges than infections
The number of coronavirus patients being discharged from hospital in the Balearic Islands was triple the number of new infections on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health
Another 4 deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 197 since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
8 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus, but active infections dropped from 456 to 437.
1,268 people have been discharged from hospital after beating the virus, including another 23 in the last 24 hours.
