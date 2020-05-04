Fiestas
Ciutadella bars facing 80% losses because of fiestas' cancellation
The president of the Minorca Restaurants Association, José Bosch, says that Ciutadella bar and restaurant losses because of the cancellation of the Sant Joan fiestas in June will be 80% of the turnover that can normally be expected at this time of the year.
Most affected will be the bars on the main streets where the fiesta events occur. "Sant Joan week is equivalent to more than a week in August," which is when tourism is at its greatest.
The losses, Bosch believes, will threaten the viability of businesses. "The fiestas are the starting-point for the tourism high season. Revenue enables many owners to balance the annual books - to cover personnel and rent costs."
Average sales of drinks at bars on the main streets amount to 15,000 or 20,000 euros for little more than two days of the fiestas.
