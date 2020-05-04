Nautical
Owners can check on boats in Palma
As from Monday, owners of recreational boats moored in Palma will be able to visit in order to check on the condition of boats.
The Balearic Ports Authority will allow owners to visit, subject to certain conditions. Owners will have to live in the municipality of Palma; they cannot travel from another municipality. Visits will be conducted individually, and their times will correspond with those for taking exercise: 06.00 to 10.00 and 20.00 to 23.00; or 10.00 to 12.00 and 19.00 to 20.00 for people over the age of 70.
