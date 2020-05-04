Formentera

People are seen at an outdoors bar of the Balearic island of Formentera which will begin from Monday (May 4) de-escalation stage where outdoor areas of bars and restaurants can open at half occupancy, while groups of up to 10 people will be allowed in public places and in homes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Formentera.

The tiny Balearic Island of Formentera was celebrating today as bars re-opened.

Three of the Canary Islands - La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa - and the Balearic island of Formentera which have had no new COVID-19 cases in 28 days entered this second phase today and opened outdoor terraces for bars.

The rest of the Balearics and the Spanish mainland are sitll on the first phase.

"I have taken all the measures that the council has advised me to do with customers coming in one by one and sitting out on the terrace," said Juan Manuel Benitez, who opened his bar today.

