Lockdown
Cheers to Formentera
The tiny Balearic Island of Formentera was celebrating today as bars re-opened.
Three of the Canary Islands - La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa - and the Balearic island of Formentera which have had no new COVID-19 cases in 28 days entered this second phase today and opened outdoor terraces for bars.
The rest of the Balearics and the Spanish mainland are sitll on the first phase.
"I have taken all the measures that the council has advised me to do with customers coming in one by one and sitting out on the terrace," said Juan Manuel Benitez, who opened his bar today.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.