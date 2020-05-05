The mills will no longer house clubs. 31-10-2009 Eugenia Planas

The Balearic Environment Commission has issued a favourable report in respect of the protection plan for Es Jonquet in Palma.

Councillor for the model of the city, Neus Truyol, said on Tuesday that a favourable report was one of the "mandatory procedures" for obtaining final approval of the plan. She explained that the process is taking longer than had been hoped but that it is now in its final phase. All that remains is a report from the regional government's water resources directorate. Once this is received, the process will be completed and "we will be able to say that one of Palma's most unique neighbourhoods has been protected".

The town hall, she continued, initially approved the plan in 2017. However, the processing was complicated because of flood risk studies regarding the Sant Magí and Riera torrents. The plan will meet historical demands made by residents by creating new open spaces and excluding "projects which had disfigured the urban landscape". Parking lots and large frontline buildings are being "erased" in order to establish respectful building with BIC (asset in the cultural interest) listing.

There will be balanced residential and restaurant use, with a limit of three establishments for every 100 metres, similar to that which has been approved for Santa Catalina. The plan will facilitate the rehabilitation of the mills, which can be converted into residences or restaurants - but not as clubs - and will once more be "unique items of heritage in the neighbourhood and in the city".