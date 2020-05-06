Aitor Esteban, PNV Spokesperson. 05-05-2020 EFE

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez may get his wish for a fourth extension to the State of Emergency on Wednesday after all, because the Basque Nationalist Party, or PNV has decided to back the Government.

With PNV and the Ciudadanos on side the Government should have enough to secure a 15 day extension and it also makes the PP's vote irrelevant.

“It is great news that the Government has agreed with each CCAA on key aspects of the fight against the pandemic such as the movement of people or containment measures, and that these will be applied by the President of the CCAA, and the Lehendakari Urkullu in in the Basque Country,” according to Jeltzale sources.

The PNV also indicated that the Executive has agreed to contribute to the Basque elections being convened and for Treviño county to de-escalate with Álava.