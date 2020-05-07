Soller Fira & Firó Festival to be shown on social media. archive photo 07-05-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

The Soller Fira starts today but because of the coronavirus restrictions, this year it consists of a program of symbolic virtual events which are being broadcast on social networks with all the main characters participating in one way or another.

The Pregó and the Investiture of Brave Women should have been celebrated on Thursday, but this year’s version will be a symbolic act in which the Brave Women of 2020 will participate along with those of 2019 and two announcers and there will also be a concert.

The events on Saturday will also be in virtual format, although residents will be able to celebrate the floral offering from their balconies, terraces and windows and a vehicle will record the all the events of the day, including the hoisting of the Christian Community flag so that people can view it on social networks.

The Firó

The most popular day is the Firó which is on Monday, the same day that Phase 1 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions is due to begin.

Social gatherings of up to 10 people may be allowed from May 11, so many Sollerics have already decided that they will meet with family or friends for the Firó meal.

The City Council has advised locals to follow the day's events from home and Local Police and Guardia Civil Officers will be out in force throughout the city to monitor possible congestion on public roads.

The State of Emergency has just been extended for the fourth time and Majorca is still waiting for confirmation that Phase 1 will actually begin on Monday. Ibiza and Minorca have already been approved and Formentera began the first phase on May 4.

Responsibility

Soller Mayor, Carlos Simarro, has reminded residents on three occasions that they must follow the Firó from home and urged them to comply with with current regulations and enjoy the party responsibly.