Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 25 degrees and mostly sunny with a southerly breeze and low of 14.
It’s 24 and partly sunny partly cloudy in Calvia with light winds and a low of 14.
Llucmajor is 26 with lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.
It’s 28 degrees and sunny in Muro with occasional clouds and a low of 14 and here's what the weather looks like from our webcam on the beach.
The sun’s out in Deya and it’s 25 degrees with a soft breeze and a low of 14.
