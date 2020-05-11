This year Soller's fiesta is a bit different due to the current lockdown situation. 09-05-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Soller couldn't allow the coronavirus to destroy its annual big fiesta this afternoon…. so the battle between the Moors and Christians was fought out from the balconies with social distancing!

It was certainly different but full marks to the people of Soller for making the best of the lockdown.