Fiestas
Soller's big fiesta from the balcony
This year Soller's fiesta is a bit different due to the current lockdown situation.
Soller couldn't allow the coronavirus to destroy its annual big fiesta this afternoon…. so the battle between the Moors and Christians was fought out from the balconies with social distancing!
It was certainly different but full marks to the people of Soller for making the best of the lockdown.
