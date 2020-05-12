State of alarm
Balearic government expecting quarantine to be provisional measure
The Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said on Tuesday that the regional government expects the 14-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from abroad to be a provisional measure.
Negueruela and President Armengol held a videoconference with the national tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, and the secretary-of-state for tourism, Bel Oliver, to discuss the tourism situation in the Balearics and the quarantine. Afterwards, Negueruela stated that the quarantine should last the minimum and necessary time and that it should be "proportional to the degrees of de-escalation". It should, therefore, "begin to be withdrawn as the phases of de-escalation progress".
Armengol and Negueruela stressed to Maroto that their intention is to be able to restart tourism at the end of June or start of July. "The recovery of tourism in the Balearics is important for Spain."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.