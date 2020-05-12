Shares:

The Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said on Tuesday that the regional government expects the 14-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from abroad to be a provisional measure.

Negueruela and President Armengol held a videoconference with the national tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, and the secretary-of-state for tourism, Bel Oliver, to discuss the tourism situation in the Balearics and the quarantine. Afterwards, Negueruela stated that the quarantine should last the minimum and necessary time and that it should be "proportional to the degrees of de-escalation". It should, therefore, "begin to be withdrawn as the phases of de-escalation progress".

Armengol and Negueruela stressed to Maroto that their intention is to be able to restart tourism at the end of June or start of July. "The recovery of tourism in the Balearics is important for Spain."