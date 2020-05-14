Wet and windy in Majorca on Thursday. 13-05-2020

Palma is 20 degrees, cloudy and wet today with occasional sunshine, a very strong southerly wind and a low of 12.

It’s wet and very windy in Calvia too with some sunny spells and a high of 21 falling to 12 after dark.

Capdepera is 21 degrees, cloudy and raining with 40 kilometre an hour southerly winds and a low of 15.

It’s 23 degrees, wet and very blustery in Pollensa with some sunshine and a low of 12.

And Soller is wet and windy with a high of 22, sunny intervals and a low of 11. Here’s what the weather’s like from our webcam in Puerto Soller.