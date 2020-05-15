News
Buses to be used as barriers against terrorism
Buses are being used to protect people from terror attacks during periods of the day when the Paseo Marítimo is closed to traffic.
The high concentration of people during the designated time slots for walking or playing sports, especially in the afternoons and at weekends alerted Local Police to the risk of an attack similar to the one in Las Ramblas in Barcelona.
An anti-terrorist alert has been in place since 2015 and despite the coronavirus State of Emergency, the Interior Ministry has kept it level at 4, which is high risk.
Congested areas of Palma such as, Plaça d'Espanya, Carrer de Sant Miquel, Carrer dels Oms, La Rambla and Parc de les Estacions have been protected from the possibility of a vehicle attack with concrete blocks, pots and other obstacles.
But installing those types of barriers in the Paseo Marítimo is more complicated because of their weight and the need to remove them several times every day, so large buses will be used instead to guarantee that vehicles cannot pass.
The first experiment took place on Thursday at 1900 with one bus placed at Porto Pí, another in Carrer de Monsenyor Palmer and a third next to the Avingudas petrol station.
The initiative may extended to other pedestrianised streets.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.