Baleària Inter Island Services resume on May 25. 16-05-2020 Baleària

Baleària will add 3 more ships to it’s fleet and resume high-speed connections between Minorca and Majorca and from Dénia to the Balearic Islands when phase 2 of the de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions begins on May 25.

Baleària President, Adolfo Utor, said the shipping company wants “to recover operations and contribute to the new normal that the economy so badly needs.”

To make sure their ships are the safest spaces possible and prevent the spread of Covid-19, the shipping company put new protocols in place on May 11 that include taking passengers’ temperatures prior to boarding, guaranteeing social distancing, and stepping up the disinfection and cleaning of all spaces.

12 Baleària ships are currently in operation and the three starting on May 25 are the 'Jaume III' between Alcúdia and Ciutadella, the 'Cecilia Payne' that runs from Palma to Dénia via Ibiza and the 'Ramon Llull' from Dénia to Ibiza via Formentera, all of which can carry passengers and vehicles.

The "Jaume III" will make new daily high-speed connections between Majorca and Minorca, leaving from Alcudia at 0800 and returning from Ciutadella at 2000.

There are 6 departures every week from Barcelona to Ciutadella via Alcúdia, 4 from Palma to Denia via Ibiza and 3 from Denia to Ibiza via Formentera.