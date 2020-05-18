Masks to be compulsory in some places. 18-04-2020 Ultima Hora

The Spanish Government is planning to make it compulsory to wear a mask in specific places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pharmacies in the Balearic Islands say they have enough masks in stock to cover mandatory use when it is introduced.

"There are no supply problems, the situation was normalised after a few complicated weeks,” according to the President of the Official College of Pharmacists, Antoni Real.

He explained that in other countries where masks are mandatory in public spaces "distribution has been normalised", thanks to supplies from countries like China.

The Government has yet to specify exactly where or when masks will be mandatory.