State of alarm
Two passengers from Germany forced to go back
On Sunday, two passengers arrived at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on separate flights from Germany and were prevented from entering Majorca as they were unable to justify the reason for travelling. They were formally reported and then had to return to Germany.
The national government delegation says that seven other passengers were stopped by the Guardia Civil last week. Five were at Son Sant Joan and two at Mahon Airport. They were travelling to Majorca and Minorca without justified reasons. Three of the five in Palma had come from Ibiza, the other two from Barcelona. In Mahon, the two people had flown from Palma.
A total of 696 passengers on twenty flights passed through Son Sant Joan on Sunday - 332 arrivals and 364 departures. Of passengers on the six international that flights arrived in Palma, 62 will be subject to the fourteen-day quarantine. On Saturday, 21 passengers fell into this category, and on Friday 42.
