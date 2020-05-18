Entertainment
Spanish Stars Back 'No Home Without Food' Project
Spanish Musician, Singer and Composer, Alejandro Sanz, Actor, Antonio Banderas, Chef, Ferran Adrià, Barca left-back, Jordi Alba and Actor, Hugo Silva have joined the solidarity campaign 'No Home Without Food', promoted by Fundación La Caixa to collect donations for Food Banks.
More than 23,000 people have donated nearly 1.5 million euros in just a month and a half, "to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus crisis among families," said a Spokesperson for the organisation.
Fundación La Caixa says it will contribute an additional one million euros to the solidarity action, which is still open and has raised close to 2.5 million euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.