06-03-2019Josefina Blanco, Europa Press

Spanish Musician, Singer and Composer, Alejandro Sanz, Actor, Antonio Banderas, Chef, Ferran Adrià, Barca left-back, Jordi Alba and Actor, Hugo Silva have joined the solidarity campaign 'No Home Without Food', promoted by Fundación La Caixa to collect donations for Food Banks.

More than 23,000 people have donated nearly 1.5 million euros in just a month and a half, "to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus crisis among families," said a Spokesperson for the organisation.

Fundación La Caixa says it will contribute an additional one million euros to the solidarity action, which is still open and has raised close to 2.5 million euros.

