Unions object to face-to-face tutorials. 18-05-2020 Toni Escobar

Teachers will contact the families of students considered most in need of extra study time to suggest that they attend face-to-face tutorials from May 25.

Face-to-face tutoring is limited to a maximum of 5 students per class and attendance has to be arranged by appointment.

There may be students who’ve done well in the course and still want to attend the tutorials but there are others that really need to go the tutorials but don't want to.

Teachers will be able to contact the families of students who are reluctant to attend, to stress the need for them to attend the tutorials.

The Unions rejected the initial possibility of face-to-face and voluntary classes and are also opposed to tutoring, which is limited to the last years of Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate and FP in their middle and upper grades.

Risk

“Efforts should focus on preparing for the next academic year and face-to-face classes at all levels of education should begin from September. We oppose face-to-face tutorials this term because of the risk they pose, and believe they students should continue to work electronically,” said the STEI.

“The proposal for voluntary tutoring by appointment in some courses is very similar to the one we did when the return to the classrooms was considered, but the safety of students and teachers must be guaranteed and health protocols established by Specialists, not by Management Teams,” said the Alternativa Union.

Priority

The Ministry of Education does not want to discuss how next school year will be organised until the possibility of combining the face-to-face and telematic classes with a maximum 15 students per classroom has been resolved.

Finishing the course is a priority, but Union Representatives are concerned about the lack of teachers and space.