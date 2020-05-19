Control at the airport in the early days of the state of alarm. 27-03-2020

Since the state of alarm was declared, 59 passengers have been prevented from entering the Balearics - 21 at airports and 38 at ports.

These passengers have been both national and international. In all cases they had to return as they did not have justified reasons for travel. As of last Friday, national routes' terminals of origin are being controlled. Passengers' reasons for travel are being checked. This is to avoid passengers having to be sent back.

On Monday, the National Police prevented three more travellers from Germany entering Majorca through Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport. The two men and one woman, all German citizens, had flown from Cologne. The reasons for their travelling were not justified. On Sunday, two passengers who had arrived from Germany were forced to return by the National Police who, back in March, stopped a British woman who had arrived at the airport and made her return.

The other fifteen people prevented from entering through airports have been Spanish nationals and the responsibility of the Guardia Civil. With the new controls of people departing rather than just arriving having been established, the Guardia have stopped four people from flying to the mainland from Palma.

Among the people prevented from entering through ports, the Guardia Civil stopped two passengers who arrived in Palma and claimed that they were coming to Majorca for work reasons. They could not prove that they had authorisation. A person from Barcelona who arrived in Alcudia and said that he was visiting relatives was also stopped by the Guardia and made to return.

Travel is only allowed in order to return to a place of residence; for work or health reasons; to care for a minor, an elderly person, a disabled or dependent person; for reasons of force majeure.