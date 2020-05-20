Coronavirus
Minorca temporary hospital to close in early June
The Artiem Carlos Hotel in Es Castell will cease to be a temporary hospital from 5 June. Because of the favourable situation with coronavirus in Minorca (just five active cases as of Tuesday), the Minorca Health Area has decided that the hotel is no longer needed.
On 8 April, a time when there were sixty active cases and ten patients in ICU at the Mateu Orfila Hospital, the hotel was ready to admit patients who were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms; this was the same with the Meliá Palma Bay Hotel. Unlike the hotel in Majorca, it wasn't in the end necessary for any patient to be admitted to the Carlos.
Bed occupancy at Mateu Orfila was only 60% in early April, but the Carlos was a contingency in case the hospital did become overstretched. There was room for 44 patients, the facilities having been made available for free to the health service, which has thanked the hotel group.
Artiem has previously announced that it intends to reopen the Carlos to guests from 12 June.
