Healthcare workers 20-05-2020 Conselleria de Salut

The Ministry of Health confirmed 2 coronavirus deaths in the Balearics on Wednesday taking the total to 221.

There were also 13 new infections making 2,018 altogether since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, one death and 12 new Covid-19 infections were reported.

There are now 245 active coronavavirus cases in the Balearic Islands, 4 less than on Tuesday.