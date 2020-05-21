Bar terraces have taken over parking spaces. 15-05-2020 Jaume Morey

Palma town hall is anticipating that there will be a second wave of requests to increase terrace sizes next week. This will coincide with Majorca entering Phase 2 of the de-esclalation programme, which is expected to be the case from Monday.

Councillor Alberto Jarabo explains that there have so far been some 400 requests to increase terrace size; the expansion has, in a number of instances, involved taking over parking spaces in front of establishments. He adds that the number is growing by the day as there have been bars and restaurants which had opted not to open during Phase 1 because limited terrace space on its own would not generate sufficient revenue to cover costs.

In Phase 2, bar and restaurant interiors can open at reduced capacity of 30%. This will increase to 50% in Phase 3, which should be from 8 June and will also be when people can sit at a bar with a 1.5 metre distance between them. Because of social distancing measures that the government will continue to insist upon, Jarabo says that the increases in terrace space will apply at least until after the summer.

Jarabo notes that there haven't been too many problems with the processing of applications to increase terrace size. "In general, the bar and restaurant owners are happy." He has thanked them for their efforts in complying with the new hygiene regulations and is also satisfied that the public are respecting the rules.

The town hall has meanwhile confirmed the suspension of terrace tax payments until the end of the year, backdated to 14 March. This will mean a loss of 1.7 million euros revenue for the town hall.