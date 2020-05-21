Holiday rentals
Airbnb responds to Balearic High Court ruling
Airbnb has responded to the Balearic High Court annulment of the Balearic government's 300,000 euro fine by saying that it wishes to "extend a hand" to administrations on the islands.
The reasoning for the court's ruling, Airbnb notes, was largely based on a recent decision of the European Court of Justice. This was in respect of a case against Airbnb that had been brought by France's hoteliers association. This decision made clear that Airbnb should be regulated as a service of the information society and not as a property agency.
A statement on the Airbnb website says: "We consider the decision of the Balearic High Court to be a positive step for our continuing collaboration with the governments and cities in Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera. Airbnb has never questioned that it should be subject to regulation. Cities on islands can and should have their own rules. At Airbnb we work to make these clear ..., allowing citizens to share their homes and directly benefit from tourism revenues."
