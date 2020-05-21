Hot day in Palma. 21-05-2020 MIQUEL A CANELLAS

On Thursday it was a very warm day with the hottest temperature registered in Ciutadella (Minorca) with 32.0ºC followed by Pollensa (Majorca) with 31.8ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............. 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 31.8 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 29.9 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 30.9 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 8.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 9.7 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 10.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 10.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 28 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 20 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 19 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami...................................... 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 34 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami.......................................... 32 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 30 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..................................... 29 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 29 (km/h)