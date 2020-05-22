Almost all time slots will be lifted in Phase 2. 21-05-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Most of the designated time-slots introduced for for children, adults and seniors to go out for a walk or to play sport will disappear when Phase 2 begins.

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, insists that an exclusive time slot for vulnerable groups must be maintained and says it will be up to the Communities or Municipalities to manage that.

The Canary Islands of El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa and Formentera in the Balearic Islands are already in phase 2.

The rest of the Canaries, Majorca, Ibiza and Minorca in the Balearics, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Navarra, Euskadi, La Rioja, Aragon, Extremadura, Andalusia, Murcia, Ceuta and Melilla, part of Catalonia, the Castilian-Manchegan Provinces of Cuenca and Guadalajara, and the rural areas of Castilla y León all hope to progress to Phase 2 on Monday.

Last Saturday, the Official State Gazette, or BOE relaxed the restrictions on those under 70 years of age, making it possible for them to exercise outside at any time of the day, except from 1000-1200 and 1900-2000 which is reserved exclusively for seniors and those most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Minister Illa has indicated that the restrictions on bars, restaurants and shops may be relaxed slightly allowing capacity to be increased from 40% to 50%.

Fernando Simón, the Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts & Emergencies, agreed that "the time slots should disappear in phase 2" and proposed that "an exclusive band be maintained for vulnerable groups." He also said it should be up to the Communities and Municipalities that progress to phase 2 to manage it.