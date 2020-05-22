Beaches will be open as of Monday May 25. 22-05-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza will move into phase 2 of the government´s coronavirus recovery plan from Monday which will mean that cinemas and theatres can re-open and bars and restaurants can start using the inside of their premises rather than just their terraces.

The beaches, with restrictions in some places, will be open.

More to follow.