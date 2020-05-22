Shares:

On Thursday the highest temperature registered was in Binissalem with 32.0ºC. Not much wind and no rainfall.

Maximum Temperatures

Binissalem................................ 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Sineu........................................ 31.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 9.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................ 11.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 11.3 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 11.6 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 11.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma airport.................................................... 23 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 21 (km/h)

Palma, university.............................................. 18 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 17 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami...................................... 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma airport.................................................... 30 (km/h)

Sineu................................................................ 29 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 29 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 28 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 28 (km/h)