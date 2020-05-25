Tourism
Spain to lift quarantine for foreign tourists from July 1
Spain will lift a requirement for foreign tourists to undergo a two-week quarantine from July 1, the government said on Monday in a statement.
Under current restrictions, visitors from abroad must isolate themselves for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya had previously said the measure would be relaxed in July, without specifying the date.
More to follow.
