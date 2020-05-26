Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 29 degrees and very windy in Palma with lots of sunshine and a low of 15. Here's how it's looking from our webcam in Santa Maria.
The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 27 degrees with a strong easterly wind and a low of 15.
Santanyi is very blustery today with a top temperature of 28 degrees falling to 15 after dark.
It’s gorgeous in Pollensa with a high of 28, a light breeze and a low of 14 degrees.
And it’s 29 and sunny in Soller with northerly winds gusting up.
