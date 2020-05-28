Health
No coronavirus deaths on Thursday
The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were zero fatalities in the Balearic Islands on Thursday, so the total number of deaths remains static at 224.
There were 6 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 2,063 altogether.
One Covid-19 death and 7 new infections were reported on Wednesday.
The Government has requested that the Islands be allowed to move to phase 3 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions on Monday, June 1 and that Inter-Island flights be approved, but the Balearic basic reproductive number is now at 1.61, which is the same level as March 26, which could prove to be a stumbling block.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.