Zero Covid-19 deaths on Thursday. 08-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were zero fatalities in the Balearic Islands on Thursday, so the total number of deaths remains static at 224.

There were 6 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 2,063 altogether.

One Covid-19 death and 7 new infections were reported on Wednesday.

The Government has requested that the Islands be allowed to move to phase 3 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions on Monday, June 1 and that Inter-Island flights be approved, but the Balearic basic reproductive number is now at 1.61, which is the same level as March 26, which could prove to be a stumbling block.