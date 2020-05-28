News
Dozens join hunt for Marc Martorell Preto
Dozens of volunteers, Police and Emergency Services personnel are searching for a 20 year old man who disappeared from Palma on Wednesday.
Marc Martorell Preto’s photograph has been uploaded to social media websites and shared via WhatsApp and appeals for help to find him have been posted on his Twitter account by friends, the 112 Emergency Services and news outlets. The organisation SOS Desaparecidos has also issued an urgent alert.
Civil Protection Volunteers from Palma, Calvià and Binissalem are taking part in the search operation along with Emergency Operations Unit, Civilians, National Police, Palma Police, and the Majorca Fire Brigade.
Marc is described as 1.77 metres tall and around 70 kilos. He has dark brown shaved hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing bermuda shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information about Marc is urged to call 112 as soon as possible.
