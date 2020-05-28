Tourism
Going on holiday.....forget your hand luggage and pack your mask
The European Commission has issued guidance on how countries and airlines can safely restart travel, insisting that resuming tourism is its 'priority' with the Balearics hoping to receive its first foreign tourists next month.
Measures include masks for travellers, mandatory PPE for staff, and redesigning airports to remove or restrict areas where people congregate.
Holidaymakers should be encouraged to use paperless boarding passes to minimise contact with staff, and discouraged from bringing hand luggage on planes to stop them from moving about the cabin.
Countries are also being advised to drop all travel restrictions as soon as possible, though the commission does not have powers to force governments to do this. Spain plans to drop its 14 day quarantine rule shortly.
Spain's Prime Minister has encouraged tourists to start booking holidays in the country from July, when rules requiring arrivals to quarantine for 14 days are expected to be dropped.
