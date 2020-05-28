Tui planes at Palma airport. 28-05-2020 plozano

"We want to resume flight traffic to Majorca from mid-to-end June. Austria, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria are also well-prepared,” TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said.

“Now we can plan holidays for Majorca, the Spanish mainland and the Canary Islands and make our customers an offer. Millions of holidaymakers have the certainty that summer holidays in Spain are possible during school holidays. This is a good signal for many families, but also for TUI as a tour operator and the travel agencies that advise customers on their holiday decisions."

After Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Bulgaria, Spain has now also provided clarity for the start of the holiday season.