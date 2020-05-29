Magalluf, Mallorca. 22-06-2016 Click

Shares:



It’s 27 degrees and sunny in Palma with a strong southerly wind and a low of 15. Here's how the weather's looking from our webcam at Can Barbara.

Andratx is hot and sunny but it’s breezy there too, with a top temperature of 28 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines with a high of 25 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.

Alcudia’s 26 with lots of lovely sunshine, a soft easterly wind and a low of 15 degrees.

It’s sunny but a little cooler in Valldemossa with a southerly wind, a high of 23 and a low of 13 degrees.