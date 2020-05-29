Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 27 degrees and sunny in Palma with a strong southerly wind and a low of 15. Here's how the weather's looking from our webcam at Can Barbara.
Andratx is hot and sunny but it’s breezy there too, with a top temperature of 28 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines with a high of 25 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.
Alcudia’s 26 with lots of lovely sunshine, a soft easterly wind and a low of 15 degrees.
It’s sunny but a little cooler in Valldemossa with a southerly wind, a high of 23 and a low of 13 degrees.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.