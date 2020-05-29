Playa de Sant Elm, Majorca 28-05-2020 Michel

Bitter complaints have been made about the dire state of beaches in the Municipality of Andratx.

When Majorca entered Phase 2 of the de-esalation of the coronavirus restrictions people were allowed to sunbathe on the sand and swim in the sea but photographs showing dirty beaches have been condemned as ‘depolorable’ by PP Spokesperson, Estefanía Gonzalvo.

"Neighbouring municipalities have worked hard over the past few weeks to get their beaches in perfect condition, and quite the opposite has happened in Andratx," she said.

Gonzalvo also slammed claims that the Concessionaire of the cleaning service had not reached an agreement with the City Council as invalid.

"These are trivial excuses, because they knew for a long time that this disagreement could happen and that the beaches could be used from these dates," she added.

Gonzalvo pointed out that Andratx residents deserved better and called on Mayor Katia Rouarch to "take urgent action.”