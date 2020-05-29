Tourism
Dirty Andratx beaches slammed as "deplorable"
Bitter complaints have been made about the dire state of beaches in the Municipality of Andratx.
When Majorca entered Phase 2 of the de-esalation of the coronavirus restrictions people were allowed to sunbathe on the sand and swim in the sea but photographs showing dirty beaches have been condemned as ‘depolorable’ by PP Spokesperson, Estefanía Gonzalvo.
"Neighbouring municipalities have worked hard over the past few weeks to get their beaches in perfect condition, and quite the opposite has happened in Andratx," she said.
Gonzalvo also slammed claims that the Concessionaire of the cleaning service had not reached an agreement with the City Council as invalid.
"These are trivial excuses, because they knew for a long time that this disagreement could happen and that the beaches could be used from these dates," she added.
Gonzalvo pointed out that Andratx residents deserved better and called on Mayor Katia Rouarch to "take urgent action.”
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.