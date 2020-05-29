Society
15,000 Balearic families eligible for Spanish government minimum income
The Spanish government's minimum income scheme will apply to 15,098 families in the Balearics. This is the number who already receive the Balearic government's guaranteed social income.
The social affairs minister, Fina Santiago, explains that the Spanish government's scheme will result in amendment of the regional government's regulations. The intention is that the Balearic government will complement the income provisions set out by Madrid. At present, the Balearic government is spending 5.57 million euros, this amount having increased from 2.52 million euros before the crisis, when 13,088 families were receiving benefit.
An "urgent" decree law has been drafted by the Balearic government in order to make the amendment. This was due to have been approved at the Friday cabinet meeting, but there will be a slight delay until the government knows the "small print" of the measures being introduced by the national ministry of inclusion, social security and migration. The changes in the Balearics are now likely to be approved next week.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.